Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.7)

Virginia (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia was 74th in the nation in points scored (76 per game) and 204th in points conceded (70.9) last year.

With 31.4 rebounds per game and 29 rebounds conceded, the Mountaineers were 201st and 53rd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

West Virginia was 179th in the country in assists (13 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Mountaineers were 192nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.3) last season. They were 132nd in 3-point percentage at 35%.

West Virginia gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 82nd and 199th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Mountaineers attempted 36.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of the Mountaineers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

