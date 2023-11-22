The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 264th.

The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64 the Mustangs allow.

When Wisconsin puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 111th.

The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (67.4).

SMU has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Wisconsin put up 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).

The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.5 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.

At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 83.1.

At home, SMU drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule