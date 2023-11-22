Can we expect Yegor Chinakhov finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

