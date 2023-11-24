Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Adam Boqvist a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Boqvist stats and insights
- Boqvist is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Boqvist has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:51
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
