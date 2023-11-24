When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fantilli stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.