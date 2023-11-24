Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
