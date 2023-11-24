Will Alexander Nylander Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
Should you bet on Alexander Nylander to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Nylander 2022-23 stats and insights
- Nylander scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- Nylander produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Nylander averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
