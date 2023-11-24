Friday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-10.0)

North Carolina (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Arkansas' record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, while North Carolina's is 2-2-0. The Razorbacks have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tar Heels have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

Arkansas grabs 35.7 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Razorbacks' 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 104th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 188th in college basketball.

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 12.8 it forces on average (155th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +83 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.0 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

North Carolina is 48th in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

North Carolina has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

