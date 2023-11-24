Kansas State, Oklahoma, Week 13 Big 12 Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big 12 going into Week 13 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Kansas State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +900
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: W 31-27 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Iowa State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
2. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +350
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs BYU
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: TCU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Texas
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: -165
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
- Last Game: W 26-16 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Texas Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
- Last Game: W 43-30 vs Houston
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: BYU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
5. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +35000
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
- Last Game: W 24-23 vs UCF
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
6. Kansas
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th
- Last Game: L 31-27 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
7. Iowa State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: L 26-16 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
8. TCU
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
- Last Game: W 42-17 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
9. West Virginia
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Big 12: +35000
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th
- Last Game: W 42-21 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
10. UCF
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd
- Last Game: L 24-23 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
11. Houston
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 43-30 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
12. BYU
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
13. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
14. Baylor
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
- Last Game: L 42-17 vs TCU
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
