As they gear up to square off against the New Jersey Devils (8-8-1) on Friday, November 24 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Alexandre Texier C Questionable Illness Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed Tomas Nosek LW Questionable Upper Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 58 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 16th in the league.

Columbus allows 3.6 goals per game (72 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 28th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Its -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.