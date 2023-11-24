How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Having lost eight straight on the road, the Columbus Blue Jackets play at the New Jersey Devils on Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
The Devils game against the Blue Jackets will air on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- With 58 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 16th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|18
|1
|14
|15
|4
|7
|-
|Boone Jenner
|20
|10
|3
|13
|5
|8
|57.8%
|Ivan Provorov
|20
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|18
|5
|6
|11
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|20
|4
|6
|10
|6
|9
|40.2%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 25th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Devils' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|17
|8
|15
|23
|6
|11
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|12
|6
|16
|22
|14
|11
|36.9%
|Tyler Toffoli
|17
|9
|7
|16
|5
|5
|36.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|17
|5
|9
|14
|12
|4
|-
|Timo Meier
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|50%
