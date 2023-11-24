Having lost eight straight on the road, the Columbus Blue Jackets play at the New Jersey Devils on Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

The Devils game against the Blue Jackets will air on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 58 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 18 1 14 15 4 7 - Boone Jenner 20 10 3 13 5 8 57.8% Ivan Provorov 20 1 12 13 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 18 5 6 11 3 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 20 4 6 10 6 9 40.2%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 25th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Devils' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players