Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the New Jersey Devils at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Jenner in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Jenner has averaged 19:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In seven of 20 games this year Jenner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In nine of 20 games this year, Jenner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of 20 games this season, Jenner has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jenner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jenner has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jenner Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 3 13 Points 1 10 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

