Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
Can we count on Cole Sillinger finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sillinger stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Sillinger scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
- Sillinger averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.