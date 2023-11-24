For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is David Jiricek a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.