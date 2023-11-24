The Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4) will try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they face the New Jersey Devils (8-8-1) on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.

The Blue Jackets have scored 31 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 37 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in two power-play goals (6.9%). They are 1-7-2 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Devils 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-275)

Devils (-275) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (5-11-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Columbus has earned five points (1-4-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals in 12 games, earning 13 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-0-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-4-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 9th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.9 22nd 29th 3.82 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 13th 31.5 Shots 30.6 20th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 1st 37.7% Power Play % 10.94% 29th 20th 77.05% Penalty Kill % 88.14% 3rd

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

