Should you bet on Eric Robinson to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Robinson scored in 10 of 72 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Robinson produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Robinson's shooting percentage last season was 12.2%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

