Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
Should you bet on Erik Karlsson to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored two goals.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Karlsson averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|22:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|25:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:11
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|30:56
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
