Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 24?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jake Guentzel light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Guentzel stats and insights
- Guentzel has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:37
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Home
|L 4-3
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
