Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:35 on the ice per game.

Guentzel has scored a goal in five of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Guentzel has a point in 14 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Guentzel has an assist in 12 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 21 Points 5 6 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.