The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

Marshall is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 288th.

The Thundering Herd score an average of 72.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats give up.

Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.

The Thundering Herd gave up fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.

Marshall drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule