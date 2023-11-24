The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -17.5 156.5

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall and its opponents have scored more than 156.5 combined points once this season.

Marshall has had an average of 146.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Kentucky's .400 ATS win percentage (2-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Marshall's .250 mark (1-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 3 60% 89.6 162 70.2 144 145.9 Marshall 1 25% 72.4 162 73.8 144 152.8

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd score just 2.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (70.2).

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Marshall is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Marshall vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 2-3-0 0-2 3-2-0 Marshall 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

Marshall vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Marshall 14-4 Home Record 15-2 6-3 Away Record 9-5 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

