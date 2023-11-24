Penguins vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Penguins fell to the New York Rangers 1-0 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.
The Penguins have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while conceding 21 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in five goals (16.1% success rate).
Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins (9-9 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Penguins are 8-2-0 in the 10 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 16 points).
- In the only game when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-3-0 to record eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|16th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|6th
|2.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.21
|18th
|1st
|33.9
|Shots
|28.4
|29th
|19th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|12th
|25th
|13.73%
|Power Play %
|12.73%
|27th
|6th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|6th
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
