The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Penguins fell to the New York Rangers 1-0 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while conceding 21 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in five goals (16.1% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's game.

Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-105)

Sabres (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (9-9 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins are 8-2-0 in the 10 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 16 points).

In the only game when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-3-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 6th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.21 18th 1st 33.9 Shots 28.4 29th 19th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 25th 13.73% Power Play % 12.73% 27th 6th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

