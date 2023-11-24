Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sabres on November 24, 2023
Player props are available for Sidney Crosby and Rasmus Dahlin, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 22 points. He has 12 goals and 10 assists this season.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Jake Guentzel has 21 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Evgeni Malkin's 18 points this season have come via nine goals and nine assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Dahlin has totaled four goals and 12 assists in 19 games for Buffalo, good for 16 points.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
John-Jason Peterka Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
John-Jason Peterka has collected 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.
Peterka Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
