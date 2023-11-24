When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Ryan Graves score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

Graves has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Graves has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 61 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:09 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 21:44 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:10 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:18 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.