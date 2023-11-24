Week 13 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 MWC Results
Boise State 27 Air Force 19
- Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-7)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Boise State Leaders
- Passing: Taylen Green (13-for-17, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jeanty (5 TAR, 5 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
Air Force Leaders
- Passing: John Busha (8-for-17, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dylan Carson (12 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brandon Engel (4 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Boise State
|Air Force
|409
|Total Yards
|337
|228
|Passing Yards
|131
|181
|Rushing Yards
|206
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 13 MWC Games
San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-2.5)
Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wyoming (-10.5)
Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)
