Can we count on Yegor Chinakhov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

