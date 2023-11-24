Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Zachary Werenski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Werenski has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Werenski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
