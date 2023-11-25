With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes one game that features teams from the MEAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!