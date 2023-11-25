The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 109-95 win over the Trail Blazers, Mitchell put up 34 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 29.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 Assists 4.5 5.3 PRA -- 39.4 PR -- 34.1 3PM 3.5 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Lakers

Mitchell has taken 21.6 shots per game this season and made 10.5 per game, which account for 16.8% and 17.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.9 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.1.

Defensively, the Lakers are 11th in the NBA, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 17th in the league, allowing 26.1 per contest.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 40 43 6 5 4 0 4 11/6/2022 37 33 5 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.