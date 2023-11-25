James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Dukes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-9.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-8.5)
|50.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Memphis vs Temple
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- James Madison has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
James Madison & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.