On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Lars Eller going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Eller has no points on the power play.

Eller averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

