The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall is compiling 345.7 yards per game on offense (96th in the FBS), and rank 74th defensively, yielding 383.0 yards allowed per game. Arkansas State has sputtering on defense, ranking 10th-worst with 441.2 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, compiling 381.9 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Marshall Arkansas State 345.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.9 (71st) 383.0 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.2 (117th) 121.4 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (65th) 224.4 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.8 (73rd) 26 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,948 passing yards for Marshall, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 176 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 102 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 189 times for a team-high 987 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 205 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Ethan Payne has carried the ball 53 times for 188 yards (17.1 per game).

DeMarcus Harris has hauled in 24 receptions for 396 yards (36.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Caleb Coombs has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 310 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Harrison has a total of 255 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 2,030 yards on 131-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 340 rushing yards (30.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 109 times for 661 yards, with six touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has run for 556 yards across 121 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 610 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Rucker has recorded 511 receiving yards (46.5 yards per game) on 26 receptions.

Jeff Foreman's 20 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 407 yards (37.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

