Marshall vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Thundering Herd favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-2.5)
|53.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-2.5)
|53.5
|-137
|+114
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Marshall has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Arkansas State is 7-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Red Wolves have an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
