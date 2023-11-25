Can we count on Matt Nieto finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Nieto stats and insights

  • Nieto has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Nieto has zero points on the power play.
  • Nieto's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 62 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Nieto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 8:16 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:18 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:23 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:54 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:37 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

