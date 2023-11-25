The 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25 features the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-3.5) 45.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-3.5) 46.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.

Ohio State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing four times.

Michigan & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500

