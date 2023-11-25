Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 25
The Pittsburgh Penguins' (9-10) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Saturday, November 25 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) at PPG Paints Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Calle Jarnkrok
|C
|Questionable
|Leg
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 60 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 50 total goals (2.6 per game), seventh in the NHL.
- They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +10.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (63 total, 3.5 per game).
- Its goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the league.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6.5
