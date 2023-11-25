The Pittsburgh Penguins' (9-10) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Saturday, November 25 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3) at PPG Paints Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body Bryan Rust RW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body Calle Jarnkrok C Questionable Leg Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back John Klingberg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 60 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 50 total goals (2.6 per game), seventh in the NHL.

They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +10.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (63 total, 3.5 per game).

Its goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.