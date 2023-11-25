The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 50 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the league.

The Penguins' 60 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 19 13 10 23 15 14 59.3% Jake Guentzel 19 6 16 22 10 9 0% Evgeni Malkin 19 9 9 18 22 18 51.1% Erik Karlsson 19 5 12 17 13 10 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 62 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 63 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players