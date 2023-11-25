Saturday will feature a projected close NHL outing between the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-3, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-10, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 56.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-7).

The Penguins have been listed as the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Toronto is 9-7 (winning 56.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 7-3-0 6.5 3.50 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.70 6 24.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.6 3.40 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 2.00 3 11.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.