Penguins vs. Maple Leafs November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitchell Marner and Evgeni Malkin will be two of the best players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has recorded 10 assists and 13 goals in 19 games. That's good for 23 points.
- Jake Guentzel has made a major impact for Pittsburgh this season with 22 points (six goals and 16 assists).
- This season, Malkin has scored nine goals and contributed nine assists for Pittsburgh, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 132 total saves, while conceding nine goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put up a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- William Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (27 points), via put up 12 goals and 15 assists.
- Auston Matthews has chipped in with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists).
- Marner has posted five goals and 15 assists for Toronto.
- Ilya Samsonov (4-1-3) has a 3.6 goals against average and an .878% save percentage (57th in league).
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|8th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.16
|17th
|24th
|3.44
|Goals Allowed
|2.63
|6th
|9th
|31.9
|Shots
|33.8
|1st
|21st
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|19th
|5th
|28.3%
|Power Play %
|13.21%
|26th
|22nd
|76.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|85%
|9th
