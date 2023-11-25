Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Smith's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In four of 19 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In seven of 19 games this season, Smith has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in five of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Smith has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 62 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 2 12 Points 3 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

