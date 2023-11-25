Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Crosby's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sidney Crosby vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

In nine of 19 games this season, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Crosby has a point in 16 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

Crosby has an assist in 10 of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Crosby goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 62 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 3 23 Points 3 13 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

