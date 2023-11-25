In the matchup between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Washington vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-16.5) Under (66) Washington 40, Washington State 20

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 5-5-1.

In games it has played as 16.5-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-4.

The Huskies have played 11 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 66 points, 4.2 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Cougars have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Washington State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

The Cougars have gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

Washington State games this year have averaged a total of 57.7 points, 8.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Huskies vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 39.3 23.2 40.7 21.5 37.6 25.2 Washington State 32.6 28.5 33.7 24.3 31.4 33.4

