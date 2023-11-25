Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mountaineers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-10.5) Over (54.5) West Virginia 35, Baylor 23

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

In games they have played as 10.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

There have been seven Mountaineers games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

West Virginia games this season have posted an average total of 52.8, which is 1.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 25.0%.

The Bears are 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor is winless against the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Bears' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Baylor games this season is 0.2 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Mountaineers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.4 27.2 34.3 18.7 27.8 37.4 Baylor 22.4 33.3 19.4 28.7 27.5 41.3

