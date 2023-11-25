West Virginia vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest features the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) squaring off at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-60 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 AM ET on November 25.
The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-56 victory against Charlotte on Friday.
West Virginia vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico
West Virginia vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: West Virginia 71, Southern Illinois 60
Other Big 12 Predictions
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Salukis have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).
West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-56 over Charlotte (No. 170) on November 24
- 54-51 over George Washington (No. 194) on November 23
- 71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 217) on November 11
- 94-40 at home over Youngstown State (No. 315) on November 19
- 74-39 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 317) on November 7
West Virginia Leaders
- Jordan Harrison: 12 PTS, 6 AST, 2.6 STL, 47.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Lauren Fields: 14 PTS, 3.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- JJ Quinerly: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Kyah Watson: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Tavy Diggs: 3.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 25.8 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and conceding 49.6 per contest, 15th in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential.
