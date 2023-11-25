Saturday's contest features the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) squaring off at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-60 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-56 victory against Charlotte on Friday.

West Virginia vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

West Virginia vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 71, Southern Illinois 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Salukis have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 170) on November 24

54-51 over George Washington (No. 194) on November 23

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 217) on November 11

94-40 at home over Youngstown State (No. 315) on November 19

74-39 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 317) on November 7

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 12 PTS, 6 AST, 2.6 STL, 47.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

12 PTS, 6 AST, 2.6 STL, 47.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Lauren Fields: 14 PTS, 3.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

14 PTS, 3.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) JJ Quinerly: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

15.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Kyah Watson: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 55.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Tavy Diggs: 3.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 25.8 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and conceding 49.6 per contest, 15th in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential.

