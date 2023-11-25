The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

West Virginia is totaling 31.4 points per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is allowing 27.2 points per game (77th) on defense. Baylor has been struggling on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 412.5 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 381.8 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

West Virginia vs. Baylor Key Statistics

West Virginia Baylor 430.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (72nd) 388.8 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (98th) 232.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (111th) 197.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (34th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,909 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 52% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 775 rushing yards on 166 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Jahiem White has carried the ball 80 times for 659 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's team-high 501 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 55 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 29 passes for 347 yards (31.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Preston Fox has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 23 catches for 317 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 2,188 yards (198.9 ypg) while completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has rushed 115 times for 494 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has racked up 322 yards (on 74 attempts) with five touchdowns, while also grabbing 22 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 623 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Drake Dabney has collected 529 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 53 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 401 yards.

