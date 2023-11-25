A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) face off against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

West Virginia vs. Baylor Betting Trends

West Virginia has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Baylor has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

