West Virginia vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) face off against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-320
|+255
West Virginia vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- West Virginia has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Baylor has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
