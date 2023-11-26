The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Adam Fantilli, take the ice Sunday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fantilli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In four of 21 games this year, Fantilli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 21 games this season, Fantilli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 21 games played.

Fantilli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

