For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

