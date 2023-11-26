Amari Cooper vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Browns vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: FOX
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|86.9
|8.7
|23
|83
|7.58
Amari Cooper vs. Justin Simmons Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper has registered 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (74.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 80 times and has two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Cleveland ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,831 (183.1 per game) and 30th in passing touchdowns (eight).
- The Browns' offense ranks 16th in the NFL with 22.7 points per game and 22nd with 325.8 total yards per contest.
- Cleveland, which is averaging 34.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 13th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 34 times (10th-fewest in league).
Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense
- Justin Simmons has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 39 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing defense, Denver is conceding 240.1 yards per game (2,401 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 21 in the league.
- The Broncos' points-against average on defense is sixth from bottom in the league, at 26.8 per game.
- Denver has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- 15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Broncos this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Justin Simmons
|Rec. Targets
|80
|26
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|45
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.6
|17
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|749
|39
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.9
|4.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|153
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|3
|Interceptions
