Division rivals Pittsburgh (6-4) and Cincinnati (5-5) will meet in a matchup of AFC North teams on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Steelers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Steelers' upcoming game versus Bengals, see the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Bengals vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Steelers have been winning one time, have been behind six times, and have been tied three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 10 games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

The Steelers have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.0 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have won the fourth quarter four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have had the lead three times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

The Steelers have been winning after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in eight games (4-4).

2nd Half

Through 10 games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored four times (1-3), and been knotted up three times (1-2).

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (2-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

