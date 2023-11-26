AFC North opponents clash when the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 1 point. For this game, an over/under of 34.5 has been set.

Before the Steelers square off against the Bengals, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-5-1.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five Cincinnati games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Pittsburgh's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

The Steelers have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Pittsburgh's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (20%).

